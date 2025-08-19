Strategic Partnerships Power Tempus AI's Healthcare Expansion

Tempus AI, Inc. TEM is rapidly expanding its partnerships across oncology and neuroscience, leveraging its AI platforms — Lens and Next — to accelerate precision medicine.

Tempus has entered into a multi-year collaboration with The Abrams Research Center on Neurogenomics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine to use Tempus’ AI-powered Lens platform for analyzing and restructuring genomic data in Alzheimer’s research. In February, Tempus also partnered with the Institute for Follicular Lymphoma Innovation to create a real-world, multimodal, deidentified FL data library in Lens, enabling AI-driven insights to accelerate follicular lymphoma treatment development and improve patient outcomes.

Meanwhile, in May, Tempus made a new strategic collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim to advance the latter’s cancer pipeline, building on prior joint work that leveraged data and AI to drive therapeutic research and development. Furthermore, earlier this year, Tempus and Stemline Therapeutics, a Menarini Group subsidiary, announced a collaboration to advance oncology treatments. The partnership will leverage Tempus’ AI-enabled Next platform to help clinicians identify when an ESR1 test may be appropriate.

In January, Tempus joined forces with Genialis, the RNA-biomarker company. The multi-year agreement allows Genialis to leverage Tempus’ multimodal dataset to develop new RNA-based algorithms across cancer types.

TEM’s Peers Driving Growth Through Collabs

Sophia Genetics SOPH expanded its partnership with AstraZeneca AZN in a multi-year collaboration to use Sophia Genetics’ multimodal AI Factories for generating evidence on breast cancer therapies’ efficacy, value and real-world impact. It will also support the development of a bespoke AI-powered predictive model to optimize outcome for patients undergoing treatment for breast cancer. Additionally, Sophia Genetics expanded its collaboration with Result Laboratorium, a leading Dutch clinical lab, to advance pharmacogenomics (PGx) insights across the region using the Sophia DDM Platform and Sophia DDM Dispatch.

AbbVie ABBV announced a collaboration and license option agreement with ADARx Pharmaceuticals, a late clinical-stage biotechnology company, to develop small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutics across multiple disease areas, including neuroscience, immunology and oncology. AbbVie also inked a license agreement with Gubra A/S to develop GUB014295, a potential best-in-class, long-acting amylin analog for the treatment of obesity.

TEM Stock Outperforms Industry & Benchmark

In the past year, Tempus AI shares have surged 35.9%, outperforming the industry’s 21.4% growth and the S&P 500 composite’s 15.9% improvement.

Expensive Valuation

TEM currently trades at a forward 12-month Price-to-Sales (P/S) of 9.38X compared with the industry average of 5.87X.

TEM Stock Estimate Trend

In the past 30 days, Tempus AI's loss per share estimate has shown mixed movements for 2025 and 2026.

TEM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

