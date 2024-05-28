Strategic Minerals Gains Shareholder Nod for IberAmerican Merger

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp (TSE:SNTA) has released an update.

Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. has revealed that their shareholders approved an almost unanimous vote for the company’s amalgamation with IberAmerican Resources Inc., in a move linked to its acquisition by IberAmerican Lithium Corp. The approval, which saw a 99.99% favorable vote at the recent AGM, paves the way for Strategic shareholders to exchange their shares for IberAmerican shares at a ratio of 1:7. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and final regulatory nods.

