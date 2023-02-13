Strategic Holding Group S.a r.l. Increases Position in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Ordinary Shares (ZGN)

Fintel reports that Strategic Holding Group S.a r.l. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.57MM shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Ordinary Shares (ZGN). This represents 16.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 39.77MM shares and 16.07% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.01% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.10% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Ordinary Shares is $13.24. The forecasts range from a low of $12.73 to a high of $13.96. The average price target represents an increase of 7.10% from its latest reported closing price of $12.36.

The projected annual revenue for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Ordinary Shares is $1,712MM, an increase of 20.40%. The projected annual EPS is $0.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Ordinary Shares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGN is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 28,619K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 11,114K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,133K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 41.21% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,664K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,671K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 91.35% over the last quarter.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 5,142K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,162K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 818K shares, representing an increase of 29.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 498K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares, representing an increase of 22.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 16.33% over the last quarter.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy by Ermenegildo Zegna, the Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Through its Luxury Textile Laboratory Platform – which works to preserve artisanal mills producing the finest Italian fabrics – the Zegna Group manufactures and distributes the highest quality fabrics and textiles. Zegna products are sold through over 500 stores in 80 countries around the world, of which 284 are directly operated by Zegna as of June 30, 2021 (239 Zegna stores and 45 Thom Browne stores). Over the decades, Zegna Group has charted its Road: a unique path that winds itself through era-defining milestones that have seen the Group grow from a producer of superior wool fabric to a global luxury group. Its Road has led it to New York, where the Group has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since December 20, 2021. And while the company continues to progress on Its Road to tomorrow, the company remains committed to upholding its founder’s legacy – one that is based upon the principle that a business’s activities should help the environment. Today, the Zegna Group is creating a lifestyle that marches to the rhythm of modern times while continuing to nurture bonds with the natural world and with its communities that create a better present and future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.