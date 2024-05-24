News & Insights

Strategic Energy Welcomes New Director

May 24, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has announced the appointment of Yi (Tony) Gu as a director of the company as of May 23, 2024. According to the initial director’s interest notice provided to the ASX, Mr. Gu currently holds no securities in the company. The notice is a standard disclosure for new directors, indicating compliance with listing rules and transparency for shareholders.

