Strategic Energy Uncovers Promising Mineralization at Achilles

October 28, 2024 — 07:18 pm EDT

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has unveiled promising initial assay results from its 25-hole drill program at the Achilles 1 Polymetallic Prospect in South Cobar, revealing significant silver-lead-zinc mineralization. The program, which tested the relationship between soil anomalies and underlying mineralization, has confirmed the prospect’s metal fertility, with further results expected soon. These findings could open up new exploration opportunities, potentially boosting investor interest in the company’s shares.

