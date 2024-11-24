News & Insights

Strategic Energy Resources Unveils Promising Drill Results

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Ltd has announced promising assay results from its maiden drill program at the Achilles 1 Polymetallic Prospect in South Cobar, NSW. The findings reveal significant polymetallic mineralisation, including lead, zinc, silver, copper, and gold, over a 1.2km strike length, suggesting the area is fertile for further exploration. With these results, the company plans to conduct additional geophysical surveys and mapping to identify higher-grade mineralisation opportunities.

