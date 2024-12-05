News & Insights

Strategic Energy Resources Director Expands Stake

December 05, 2024 — 01:07 am EST

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited announced a change in the interest of Director Stuart Rechner, who acquired 8 million unlisted options expiring in December 2027. This acquisition, approved by shareholders during the 2024 AGM, adds to his existing holdings, signaling potential strategic moves within the company.

