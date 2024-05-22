News & Insights

Strategic Energy Plans Major Securities Issue

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, which includes 6 million options and over 181 million ordinary fully paid shares, with the issue date set for May 30, 2024. This significant financial move aims to enhance the company’s capital structure and fuel its strategic initiatives.

