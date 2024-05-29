Strategic Energy Expands Share Placement

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (AU:SER) has released an update.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited has announced an update to a previous announcement, revealing an increase by 1.4 million shares in the second tranche of their placement, pending shareholder approval. This news indicates a potential expansion in the company’s capital base, offering an opportunity to investors looking to tap into the energy sector’s growth.

