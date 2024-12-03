News & Insights

Strategic Elements Issues Performance Rights for Employees

December 03, 2024 — 11:22 pm EST

Strategic Elements Ltd (AU:SOR) has released an update.

Strategic Elements Limited has announced the issuance of 9,750,000 performance rights under its employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are part of efforts to motivate and retain talent within the company. Such moves are of interest to investors as they can impact future company performance and shareholder value.

