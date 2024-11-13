News & Insights

Strategic Elements Gains Shareholder Confidence at AGM

November 13, 2024 — 03:17 am EST

Strategic Elements Ltd (AU:SOR) has released an update.

Strategic Elements Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the approval to issue shares in lieu of cash payments and the adoption of an Employee Securities Incentive Plan. Key figures such as Charles Murphy and Matthew Howard were granted performance rights, and Howard was re-elected as a director. The overwhelming support from shareholders reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

