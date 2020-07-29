Strategic Education To Acquire Laureate's Australia, New Zealand Academic Operations

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) has agreed with Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) to acquire Laureate's Australia and New Zealand academic operations. The all-cash deal is valued at $642.7 million. Laureate's Australia and New Zealand portfolio includes Torrens University Australia, Think Education, and Media Design School.

Following the acquisition, Strategic Education will serve nearly 110,000 students online and at over 85 campuses in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The company expects to close the transaction by the first quarter of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.