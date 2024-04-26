Strategic Education (STRA) Shares Up on Earnings & Revenue Beat

Strategic Education, Inc. STRA, or SEI, reported stellar results for first-quarter 2024. Its quarterly earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The quarterly results reflect solid growth across the company’s three reportable segments, attributable to continued enrollment growth in the U.S. Higher Education (“USHE”) segment, especially employer-affiliated enrollments, and total enrollment improvement in the Australia/New Zealand (“ANZ”) segment. Moreover, the Education Technology Services segment portrayed solid performance, mainly driven by the growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions.



Also, lower costs and expenses, mainly lower restructuring costs, and amortization expenses of intangible assets aided the bottom line of the company.



Shares of this education services holding company spiked 16.3% on Apr 25 after its solid earnings performance.

Inside the Headlines

SEI reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 85% and rose impressively from the year-ago quarter’s 24 cents.

Strategic Education Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Total revenues of $290.3 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $274 million by 5.9% and increased 13.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 13.9% to $292.3 million in the quarter.



In the first quarter, total enrollment improved 8.8% to 107,928 students.

Segmental Details

USHE: This segment comprises Strayer and Capella Universities. The segment’s revenues increased 11.3% year over year to $219.2 million, backed by solid enrollment.



Student enrollment increased 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level to 87,731 students. FlexPath enrollment was 23% of USHE enrollment compared with 21% in the year-ago quarter.



During the quarter, the adjusted operating margin rose 790 basis points (bps) to 12.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Education Technology Services: This segment includes Employer Solutions, Workforce Edge and Sophia Learning. The segment’s quarterly revenues were $23.6 million, up 29.8% year over year, backed by solid growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer-affiliated enrollment.



Sophia Learning’s average total subscribers increased by approximately 42% from the year-ago period’s levels. Employer-affiliated enrollment was 29.2% of USHE enrollment compared with 26.3% in the year-ago period.



Its adjusted operating margin was 42.7% in the reported quarter, up by a whopping 1,090 bps from a year ago.



ANZ: This segment includes Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School. The segment's revenues were $47.4 million, up 14.1% year over year driven by higher enrollment and revenue-per-student. On a constant-currency basis, revenues rose 19.1% to $49.4 million year over year.



Student enrollment within ANZ rose 4.8% to 20,197 students during the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.



This segment reported an operating loss of $2.3 million in the reported quarter.

Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating income was up 337% to $35.8 million from $8.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin of 12.4% expanded a whopping 920 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA in the reported quarter was $54.3 million, up from $27.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details

As of Mar 31, 2024, SEI had cash and cash equivalents of $222.1 million, up from $168.5 million in 2023 end. Long-term debt at the end of the first quarter of 2024 was $61.3 million, down from $61.4 million in 2023 end.



Cash provided by operating activities was $77.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, up from $35.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. In the first quarter, capital expenditures were $9.2 million compared with $8.3 million a year ago.

Zacks Rank & Recent Consumer Discretionary Releases

Strategic Education currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. JAKK reported first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both the top and bottom lines missed the consensus estimate for the second straight quarter.



Net sales in the Toys/Consumer Products segment decreased 15.3% year over year to $82.9 million. Our estimate was $95.3 million. Costumes net sales declined 25.3% year over year to $7.2 million. Our projection was $8.8 million.



Hasbro, Inc. HAS reported first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate after missing in the preceding quarter.



The company achieved anticipated revenues and experienced notable enhancements in operating profit, primarily attributable to its operational excellence initiative and better business composition. It continues to stay aligned with its annual objectives.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT reported solid first-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year.



The company's performance was backed by notable improvements in revenue per available room (RevPAR), attributed to higher occupancy rates and average daily rates (ADR). It also benefited from its fee-based business model and robust development initiatives. Hilton maintained its momentum in signings, starts, and openings, reflecting a solid pipeline. Based on the growth trajectory observed thus far, the company is optimistic about sustaining the momentum in the near future.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.