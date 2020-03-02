Strategic Education (STRA) Q4 Earnings Beat, Margins High

Strategic Education, Inc. or SEI STRA reported better-than-expected results in fourth-quarter 2019. The company’s earnings and revenues not only topped analysts’ expectations but also grew from the year-ago level. The uptick was mainly backed by strong top-line numbers, and margins in Strayer and Capella universities.



The company reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.09 by 1.9% and increased 36.5% from the year-ago quarter.



Total revenues of $263.8 million also surpassed the consensus estimate of $260 million by 1.5%. Notably, the reported figure also jumped 9% from the prior-year level. Adjusted revenues, which excluded the impact of a purchase accounting adjustment in 2018, grew 7.8% year over year.



Segment Details



SEI currently operates in three reportable segments: Strayer (accounting for 52.8% of total 2019 revenues), Capella (45.7%) and Non-Degree Programs (1.5%).



Strayer University: Strayer University’s revenues grew 11.6% year over year to $142.2 million due to higher enrollment and revenue-per-student. Total enrollment grew 10% from the year-ago level to 57,538 students. Enrollment of new and continuing students rose 3% and 12% from the year-ago quarter, respectively. The segment’s operating margin also increased 780 basis points (bps) to 26.6% during the quarter.



During the reported quarter, Strayer University opened a campus in Tallahassee, FL. Also, it opened five campuses in 2019. The university is planning to open four-six campuses in 2020.



Capella University: The segment’s quarterly revenues came in at $117.9 million, reflecting 6.1% year-over-year growth backed by higher enrollment and revenue-per-learner.



Total enrollment at the university grew 2% from the year-ago quarter to 39,220 students. New and continuing student enrollment increased 7% and 1% year over year, respectively. The upside was mainly driven by improved performance of FlexPath, which comprises 34% of Capella University’s Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees total enrollment.



Notably, the university received approval from the Higher Learning Commission to offer the Doctor of Nursing Practice program via FlexPath by second-half 2020.



Its adjusted operating margin came in at 21.3% in the reported quarter, up 90 bps from the year-ago level. In 2019, the company opened the first campus in Atlanta, GA, and plans to open four-six additional campuses in 2020.



Non-Degree Programs: The Non-Degree Programs segment comprises Hackbright Academy, DevMountain, the New York Code + Design Academy and Sophia.



Revenues from the segment increased 2.9% to $3.6 million from the year-ago figure of $3.5 million. Loss from operations was $0.4 million in third-quarter 2019, narrower than a loss of $1.7 million in the year-ago period.



Operating Highlights



Adjusted operating margin in the reported quarter was 23.8%, up 520 bps year over year. Operating loss was $0.1 million during the reported period compared with loss of $1.8 million a year ago.



Financial Details



As of Dec 31, 2019, it recorded cash and cash equivalents of $419.7 million compared with $311.7 million at 2018-end.



During 2019, cash provided by operating activities was $202.1 million compared with $46.9 million a year ago.



2019 Highlights



Adjusted earnings during 2019 came in at $6.67, up 40.4% from 2018. Revenues of $997.1 million also improved 57.2% from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased an impressive 78% from the prior year to $248.7 million.



Zacks Rank & Peer Release



SEI — which shares space with Laureate Education Inc. LAUR and American Public Education, Inc. APEI in the Zacks Schools industry — currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



