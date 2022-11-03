Strategic Education Q3 Profit Beats Estimates; Revenue Down 2.6%

Markets
(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported that its third quarter adjusted earnings per share decreased to $0.33 from $0.59, a year ago. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income was $6.1 million compared to $3.9 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.25 compared to $0.16.

Third quarter revenue decreased 2.6% to $263.1 million compared to $270.1 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $260.4 million in revenue.

Strategic Education also announced that it declared a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.60 per share of common stock. This dividend will be paid on December 5, 2022 to shareholders of record as of November 28, 2022.

