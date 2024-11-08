Strategic Education Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat, EBITDA Up Y/Y

Strategic Education, Inc., or SEI STRA, reported impressive results for third-quarter 2024. Its quarterly earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



Shares of this education services holding company gained 2.2% on Thursday.



The company witnessed strong employer affiliated enrollment in the U.S. Higher Education (USHE) segment, strong growth from Sophia subscriptions in the Education Technology Services (ETS) segment and another quarter of total enrollment growth in the Australia/New Zealand (ANZ) segment.

Inside the Headlines

SEI reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16, which strongly topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 43.2% and rose 19.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues of $305.96 million surpassed the consensus estimate of $298.69 million by 2.4% and increased 7% from the year-ago period. On a constant-currency basis, revenues increased 6.5% to $304.4 million in the quarter.

Segment Details

USHE: This segment comprises Strayer and Capella Universities. The segment’s revenues increased 2.9% year over year to $207.7 million, backed by solid enrollment.



Student enrollment increased 4.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level to 86,533 students. FlexPath enrollment was 24% of USHE enrollment compared with 22% in a year ago.



During the quarter, the operating margin rose to 5.5% from 5.2%, up 30 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter.



ETS: This segment includes Employer Solutions, Workforce Edge and Sophia Learning. The segment’s quarterly revenues were $26.3 million, up 26.2% year over year, backed by solid growth in Sophia Learning subscriptions and employer-affiliated enrollment.



Sophia Learning’s average total subscribers increased 33% from the year-ago period’s levels. Employer-affiliated enrollment was 29.8% of USHE enrollment compared with 27.8% in the year-ago period.



Its operating margin was 41% in the reported quarter, up 10 bps from a year ago.



ANZ: This segment includes Torrens University, Think Education and Media Design School. The segment's revenues were $71.9 million, up 13.7% year over year, driven by higher enrollment and revenue-per-student. On a constant-currency basis, revenues rose 11.3% to $70.4 million year over year.



Student enrollment within ANZ rose 5.1% to 19,205 students during the reported quarter compared with the year-ago quarter.



The operating margin was 20.6%, down 130 bps in the year-ago period. On a constant-currency basis, the operating income margin was 20.7%, down from 21.9% in the year-ago period.

STRA’s Operating Highlights

Adjusted operating income was up 13.8% to $37.1 million from $32.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating margin of 12.1% expanded 70 bps from the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA was $56.2 million, up from $49.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

STRA’s Financial Details

As of Sept. 30, 2024, SEI had cash and cash equivalents of $195.89 million, up from $168.5 million in 2023-end. There was no long-term debt at the third-quarter end compared with $61.4 million in 2023-end. During the third quarter, the company repaid the remaining $61.3 million of outstanding debt on its revolving credit facility.



Cash provided by operating activities was $153.4 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from $87.2 million in the comparable year-ago period. In the first nine months, capital expenditures were $29.3 million compared with $27.3 million a year ago.

Zacks Rank

SEI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

