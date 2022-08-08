Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will pay a dividend of $0.60 on the 12th of September. The dividend yield will be 3.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Strategic Education Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 120% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 68%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

If the company can't turn things around, EPS could fall by 10.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 168%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

NasdaqGS:STRA Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $4.00 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.40. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 5.0% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Strategic Education's EPS has fallen by approximately 10% per year during the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Strategic Education's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Strategic Education that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

