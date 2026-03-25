Strategic Education Insider Sells $238K in Shares as Stock Holds Flat This Past Year

Key Points

An executive at Strategic Education reported selling 2,982 shares for a transaction value of $238,000 on March 18, 2026.

The transaction reduced their direct common stock holdings, as reported in the Form 4, by 5.09%, leaving 55,580 shares directly owned post-sale.

All shares transacted were held directly; there were no indirect holdings or derivative instruments involved.

10 stocks we like better than Strategic Education ›

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA), a leader in flexible post-secondary programs, reported a sale by its General Counsel amid a year of moderate share gains. Lizette Benedi Herraiz, General Counsel of Strategic Education, disclosed the sale of 2,982 shares of common stock, valued at approximately $238,000, in an open-market transaction reported on March 20, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,982 Transaction value $238,200 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 55,580 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $4.5 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($79.88); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to the insider's recent selling activity?

This sale is in line with the median size of the insider's recent transactions, matching the 2,982-share median for sell trades since March 2025 and reflecting the established pattern of partial disposition.

This sale is in line with the median size of the insider's recent transactions, matching the 2,982-share median for sell trades since March 2025 and reflecting the established pattern of partial disposition. What proportion of the insider's holdings was sold, and how does this impact overall ownership?

This trade represented 5.09% of Lizette Benedi Herraiz's direct holdings at the time, reducing her stake from 58,562 to 55,580 shares, with no change to indirect or derivative positions.

This trade represented 5.09% of Lizette Benedi Herraiz's direct holdings at the time, reducing her stake from 58,562 to 55,580 shares, with no change to indirect or derivative positions. Was the transaction routine or discretionary, and what does the Rule 10b5-1 plan imply?

The sale was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 12, 2025, indicating it was scheduled in advance and not the result of ad hoc decision-making.

The sale was executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on December 12, 2025, indicating it was scheduled in advance and not the result of ad hoc decision-making. What is the context for the timing of this transaction relative to market conditions?

The sale occurred when shares were priced at around $79.88 on March 18, 2026, with the stock up 4.02% over the trailing year as of that date, suggesting the sale took place during a period of moderate price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.3 billion Net income (TTM) $126.61 million Dividend yield 3% Price (as of market close March 18, 2026) $79.88

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Strategic Education offers campus-based and online post-secondary education through Strayer University, Capella University, Torrens University, and specialized training programs such as Hackbright Academy and Devmountain.

The firm generates revenue primarily from tuition and fees for degree and non-degree programs, as well as education technology services for employers and workforce partners.

It serves working adults seeking undergraduate, graduate, and vocational credentials, as well as employers providing education benefits to their workforce in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand.

Strategic Education is a diversified education services provider operating across the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company leverages a multi-brand portfolio to deliver flexible, career-oriented academic and vocational programs, targeting working professionals and institutional clients. Its scale, geographic reach, and technology-driven platforms position it to compete effectively in the evolving post-secondary education landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like a routine, pre-planned liquidity event rather than a signal on fundamentals, especially given that it was executed under a 10b5-1 plan and represents a relatively small slice of total holdings. For long-term investors, the more important question is whether the business is compounding in a way that justifies patience while the stock treads water.



And at Strategic Education, recent results point to somewhat steady progress. Full-year 2025 revenue rose about 4% to $1.27 billion, while operating income climbed to $174.2 million, reflecting margin expansion driven in part by technology and AI-enabled productivity gains. Net income, meanwhile, reached $126.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA improved to $273.2 million, both outpacing revenue gains.



The most compelling growth engine remains Education Technology Services, where revenue jumped more than 28% in the fourth quarter, supported by strong adoption of Sophia Learning and employer partnerships. That momentum is helping offset softer enrollment trends in traditional higher education segments, and it’s what investors should pay attention to more than insider sales like this.

Should you buy stock in Strategic Education right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategic Education, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Strategic Education wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,325!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,074,070!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 900% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.