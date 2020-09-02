Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $102.6, the dividend yield is 2.34%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $102.6, representing a -45.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.98 and a 3.04% increase over the 52 week low of $99.57.

STRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.19. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .45%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.