Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 07, 2020. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $92.66, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $92.66, representing a -50.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.98 and a 13.23% increase over the 52 week low of $81.83.

STRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.91. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of 11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.