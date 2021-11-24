Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $59.05, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $59.05, representing a -41.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.37 and a 2.98% increase over the 52 week low of $57.34.

STRA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -32.86%, compared to an industry average of 17.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the stra Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

