Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $73.22, the dividend yield is 3.28%.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $73.22, representing a -61.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.98 and a 1.82% increase over the 52 week low of $71.91.

STRA is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) and Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.67. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -19.51%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to STRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STRA as a top-10 holding:

Direxion Connected Consumer ETF (CCON).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CCON with an decrease of -4.32% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STRA at 3.05%.

