Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased STRA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that STRA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of STRA was $79.06, representing a -57.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $187.98 and a 2.98% increase over the 52 week low of $76.77.

STRA is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sea Limited (SE) and TAL Education Group (TAL). STRA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports STRA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -10.53%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the STRA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to STRA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have STRA as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSF with an increase of 37.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of STRA at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.