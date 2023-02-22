Strategic Education, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $21.68 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $18.33 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.74 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $272.10 million from $269.94 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $21.68 Mln. vs. $18.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q4): $272.10 Mln vs. $269.94 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.