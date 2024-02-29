Strategic Education, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $39.13 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $18.33 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40.37 million or $1.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $302.70 million from $269.94 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $39.13 Mln. vs. $18.33 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $302.70 Mln vs. $269.94 Mln last year.

