Strategic Education, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $5.92 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $28.54 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $33.44 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $267.49 million from $263.77 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $33.44 Mln. vs. $46.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.39 vs. $2.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $267.49 Mln vs. $263.77 Mln last year.

