Strategic Education, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $18.46 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $6.09 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.26 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.7% to $285.94 million from $263.12 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.46 Mln. vs. $6.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q3): $285.94 Mln vs. $263.12 Mln last year.

