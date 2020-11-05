Strategic Education, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $10.96 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $16.69 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.39 million or $1.18 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.1% to $239.03 million from $241.75 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $27.39 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q3): $239.03 Mln vs. $241.75 Mln last year.

