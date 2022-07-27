Strategic Education, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.220 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $19.976 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $20.474M or $0.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $273.564M from $299.173M last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.220 Mln. vs. $19.976 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $273.564M vs. $299.173M last year.

