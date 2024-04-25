Strategic Education, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA):

Earnings: $29.70 million in Q1 vs. -$2.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.23 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.69 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $290.25 million in Q1 vs. $256.61 million in the same period last year.

