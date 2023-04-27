Strategic Education, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA):

Earnings: -$2.03 million in Q1 vs. $7.03 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.79 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.22 per share Revenue: $256.61 million in Q1 vs. $258.86 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.