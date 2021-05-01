Strategic Education, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

As you might know, Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$290m, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 47%, coming in at just US$0.40 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:STRA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

Following the latest results, Strategic Education's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.19b in 2021. This would be a notable 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 48% to US$3.87. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.87 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

With no major changes to earnings forecasts, the consensus price target fell 13% to US$104, suggesting that the analysts might have previously been hoping for an earnings upgrade. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Strategic Education, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$146 and the most bearish at US$90.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Strategic Education's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2021 expected to display 18% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past five years. Compare this to the 85 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Strategic Education's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Strategic Education analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Strategic Education is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

