Strategic Education, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $32.80 million, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $29.74 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.58 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $305.92 million from $303.59 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.80 Mln. vs. $29.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue: $305.92 Mln vs. $303.59 Mln last year.

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