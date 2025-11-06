Strategic Education, Inc. Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) released earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $26.63 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $27.74 million, or $1.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.74 million or $1.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $319.94 million from $305.95 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.63 Mln. vs. $27.74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue: $319.94 Mln vs. $305.95 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.