Strategic Education, Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.74 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $29.70 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strategic Education, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.19 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $303.59 million from $290.25 million last year.

Strategic Education, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $29.74 Mln. vs. $29.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.24 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $303.59 Mln vs. $290.25 Mln last year.

