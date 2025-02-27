STRATEGIC EDUCATION Earnings Results: $STRA Reports Quarterly Earnings

STRATEGIC EDUCATION ($STRA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.27 per share, beating estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $311,460,000, missing estimates of $321,480,203 by $-10,020,203.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION Insider Trading Activity

STRATEGIC EDUCATION insiders have traded $STRA stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STRA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LIZETTE BENEDI HERRAIZ (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,183 shares for an estimated $203,179.

STRATEGIC EDUCATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of STRATEGIC EDUCATION stock to their portfolio, and 157 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

