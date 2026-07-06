Strategic Deals Boost EQNR's Offshore Operations & Production Growth

Equinor ASA EQNR has extended its agreement with CHC Helikopter Service through 2030, exercising two contract options worth NOK 1.7 billion. The extension secures helicopter transport and search-and-rescue (SAR) services for its offshore operations in Central Norway, ensuring uninterrupted support for personnel safety and emergency preparedness.

CHC will continue operating Sikorsky S-92 helicopters, with two passenger helicopters and one backup SAR helicopter operating from Kristiansund, one passenger helicopter with medical evacuation capability operarting from Bronnoysund, and one dedicated SAR helicopter stationed at the Heidrun platform. Effective from Feb. 1, 2028, to Jan. 31, 2030, the agreement maintains critical helicopter support for EQNR's offshore operations.

On July 1, 2026, Equinor signed a letter of intent with Transocean worth approximately $1 billion to secure three Cat D drilling rigs for a combined seven rig-years. The agreement covers the Transocean Enabler (three years), Transocean Encourage (two years) and Transocean Endurance (two years) at day rates below $400,000, demonstrating disciplined capital allocation and a long-term production strategy through 2035.

The rigs will help Equinor drill new subsea developments and enhanced recovery wells more efficiently, supporting management’s target of producing 1.3 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboe/d) by 2035, with roughly 70% of production expected to come from new wells. EQNR also plans to deliver more than 125 wells annually, 75 subsea projects and 200 well-plugging operations through 2035.

The CHC agreement reduces operational risks by guaranteeing reliable logistics for Equinor's offshore operations in Central Norway. Securing proven, winterized Cat D rigs years in advance reduces well costs, accelerates drilling activity and supports production growth. These agreements strengthen Equinor's business, generate additional cash flows and reinforce its appeal to investors.

Equinor currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the energy sector are Aker BP ASA AKRBY, Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE. AKRBY and VIST currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, and CVE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Aker BP operates major hubs on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including Alvheim, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Valhall, Skarv and Ula, while also holding an ownership stake in Johan Sverdrup. AKRBY has broadened its exploration footprint by acquiring a 19% interest in promising licenses such as Grosbeak, Swisher, Toppand and Rover.

Operating across 205,600 acres in Vaca Muerta, Argentina's leading shale basin, Vista is positioned for substantial long-term growth. Backed by these extensive assets, VIST targets a daily production capacity of 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent by 2030.

Cenovus drives integrated oil and gas operations across Canada and the United States through its upstream assets and downstream refineries. To increase production and enhance cash flow, CVE is advancing key growth initiatives, including the Christina Lake North and Sunrise expansions, the West White Rose offshore project and Foster Creek optimizations.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Aker BP Asa - Unsponsored ADR (AKRBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.