Strategic Collaborations Aid Genpact (G) Amid Rising Costs

Genpact Limited’s G growth is fueled by strategic collaborations, such as the AWS and Amazon Business collaborations, which transform property loss management and financial crime operations. Shareholder value is prioritized through substantial share repurchases and dividends. The integration of generative AI into the Enterprise360 platform enhances operational efficiency, thus exemplifying Genpact's commitment to transformative change.

How is Genpact Doing?

Genpact's commitment to delivering value to shareholders is evident through its strategic initiatives, particularly in share repurchases and dividend payments. In 2022, the company repurchased shares totaling $214.1 million, following repurchases of $298.2 million in 2021 and $137.1 million in 2020. Additionally, Genpact distributed dividends of $91.8 million, $80.5 million, and $74.2 million to shareholders in 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These shareholder-friendly actions not only showcase Genpact's dedication to creating value but also reflect its confidence in the strength of its business.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents a significant growth opportunity for Genpact. Genpact has integrated generative AI into its Enterprise360 intelligence platform, enhancing operational efficiency for clients globally. The platform combines digital tools and standardized processes, empowering businesses to address operational issues and optimize performance.

Genpact's playbook, "FMOps – The Generative AI Imperative for Production," offers practical guidelines for building ethical and scalable generative AI solutions, facilitating the transition from pilot projects to production. This initiative reflects Genpact's commitment to driving transformative change and delivering value through the strategic integration of generative AI across sectors.

Genpact's current ratio at the end of second-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.91, higher than the current ratio of 1.88 reported at the end of prior-quarter and the year-ago quarter’s 1.08. Increasing current ratio bodes well as it indicates that the company will have no problem meeting its short-term debt obligations.

Genpact encounters notable client concentration in terms of geographical distribution. In 2022, more than half of its revenues came from clients in India, and more than 20% from North and Latin America. Moreover, more than 35% of revenues in 2022 were from clients in the High Tech and Manufacturing industry. This industry-specific reliance may pose long-term concerns for investors.

The outsourcing industry is labor-intensive and heavily dependent on foreign talent. Rising talent costs due to competition could curb the industry’s growth. Genpact, being one of the companies in the industry, is likely to be affected.

G currently has Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

