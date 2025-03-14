Strategic Business Plans Aid Armstrong World Amid High Costs

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s AWI prospects are benefiting from strategic inorganic efforts accompanied by continued investments in digital initiatives and new product innovation. Also, maintaining a balanced capital allocation approach and effectively using the free cash to reward shareholders apart from business investments bodes well.



However, the company prospects are somewhat hurting from the uncertainties regarding interest rates, high costs and expenses and project delays. Also, concerns related to the potential deployment of new policies in the United States are worrying.

What Makes the Stock Attractive?

Inorganic Efforts: Armstrong World follows a systematic inorganic strategy to enhance its portfolio. The strategy includes buyouts along with profitable partnerships. During 2024, the company underwent various inorganic measures that were deemed profitable for its revenue growth and portfolio diversification.



In December 2024, AWI acquired all the issued and outstanding stock of Kansas City-based A. Zahner Company, which is a designer and manufacturer of exterior metal architectural solutions. The acquired company will be operating under the Architectural Specialties segment. Furthermore, in April 2024, it acquired all of the issued and outstanding membership interests in 3form, LLC. Based in Salt Lake City, UT, 3form is a designer and manufacturer of architectural resin and glass products used for specialty walls, partitions and ceilings, with three U.S.-based production and design facilities.



The company, which shares space with Masco Corporation MAS, United Rentals, Inc. URI and Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD, is also benefiting from strategic inorganic initiatives, which support diversifying the product portfolio and expanding market reach through new or enhanced offerings.



Ongoing Digital Advancements: Through continuous investments in Healthy Spaces and digital initiatives, Armstrong World remains focused on increased digital penetration and technology enhancement. With its automated design service Project Works, the company is witnessing a boost in its project win growth. During 2024, it received nearly double the number of projects through ProjectWorks, reflecting enhanced engagement with architects and contractors, leading to more specifications and increased product sales.



The company aims to continue focusing on the advancement of its digital initiatives to support AUV and volume growth by serving markets untouched by its traditional channels. These advancements also further strengthened its business model, making it more resilient and positioning it well for continued growth through 2025 and beyond.



Balanced Capital Allocation Approach: AWI pivots around efficient capital allocation strategies to fulfill its goal of delivering shareholder returns alongside investing in business growth initiatives. Implementing a balanced approach positions the company to capture long-term growth opportunities while navigating strong ongoing market uncertainties.



On Oct. 23, 2024, the company announced a hike of 10% in its quarterly cash dividend to 30.8 cents per share from 28 cents. This marked its sixth consecutive year of cash dividend increments since December 2018. In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company returned $15 million through share repurchases and $14 million through dividends.

A Brief Review of Other Players

Masco: This Taylor-based company is benefiting from strategic cost savings initiatives, increased operational efficiency and lower SG&A expenses. Moreover, its strategic acquisition strategies, the focus on achieving long-term goals and a balanced balance sheet bode well for its prospects. In the upcoming period, MAS aims to continue maintaining shareholder value through its diversified product portfolio and disciplined capital allocation.



United Rentals: This Stamford-based company’s prospects are benefiting from growth across both the construction and industrial end markets, along with benefits realized from the Yak acquisition in terms of fleet expansion. The continued demand strength across diverse projects, including data centers, infrastructure, onshoring, manufacturing, and energy and power, coupled with the recent acquisition agreement to acquire H&E, is expected to foster URI’s growth in the long term amid macro risks.



Construction Partners: This Alabama-based company is banking on its focus on the ROAD-Map 2027 goals, accretive acquisitions and a growing backlog. The robust demand environment in both commercial and public markets, driven by the optimism surrounding the favorable funding trends, is proving to be the tailwind for the company’s prospects. The government funding programs, including the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, along with the Federal Transportation Highway Program, are fueling project wins for ROAD, given its service portfolio.

