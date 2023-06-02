Strategic Acquisitions Aid Aptiv (APTV), Low Liquidity Prevails

Aptiv plc. APTV gains from exposure in the profitable connected cars market with low customer concentration. The continued investment in acquisitions enables the company’s growth. However, a weak liquidity position remains a concern.

Aptiv PLC reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line increased 44.4% year over year. Revenues of $4.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 6.4%. The top line increased 15.3% year over year. The company also registered 24% growth in Europe, 14% in North America, 7% in Asia, including 2% in China and 11% in South America.

Current Situation of Aptiv

Aptiv’s presence in a lucrative connected cars market with a low customer concentration is beneficial. The company is gaining from the advancing driver-assistance system market due to the recent trends of electrification, connectivity and autonomy. Aptiv’s "smart architecture" provides a competitive advantage and should help it continue gaining market share.

The company has been performing well on the acquisition front and with the recent buyout of Wind River, it targets to expand in the automotive software solutions market. Aptiv’s acquisition of El-Com, Krono-Safe Automotive and certain assets of Ulti-Mate Connector are strengthening its market presence. The prior acquisitions of KUM and Winchester Interconnect are targeted to strengthen its Signal and Power Solutions segment.

Some Concerning Points

APTV's current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2023 was pegged at 1.71, lower than the current ratio of 2.6 reported at the end of the prior year quarter. It indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.

APTV’s shares have declined 15.1% in the past year, compared with the industry’s12.6% decline.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

APTV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Zacks Business Services sector can consider the following stocks:

Green Dot GDOT: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Green Dot’s revenues suggests a decline of 4.5% year over year to $339.2 million and the same for earnings indicates a 56.8% plunge to 32 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 37.3%.

GDOT has a Value score of A and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Maximus MMS: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus’ revenues suggests an increase of 6.1% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.

MMS has a VGM score of A along with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Rollins ROL: For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins’ revenues suggests growth of 12.8% year over year to $805.2 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The average surprise being 5.53%.

ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

