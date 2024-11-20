News & Insights

Strategem Capital Rebounds with 2024 Financial Gains

November 20, 2024 — 04:03 pm EST

Strategem Capital (TSE:SGE) has released an update.

Strategem Capital Corporation reported a net income of $0.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, rebounding from a loss of $1.8 million in the same period last year. The company has fully deployed its capital into short-term investments, and management is actively seeking opportunities in high-growth sectors like resource exploration and energy production.

