Strategem Capital Rebounds with 2024 Financial Gains

Strategem Capital (TSE:SGE) has released an update.

Strategem Capital Corporation reported a net income of $0.6 million for the first nine months of 2024, rebounding from a loss of $1.8 million in the same period last year. The company has fully deployed its capital into short-term investments, and management is actively seeking opportunities in high-growth sectors like resource exploration and energy production.

