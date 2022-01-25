Strategas Launches 2 Funds to Capitalize on Shifts in Thematic Momentum

Strategas Asset Management, the investment advisory arm of Strategas, announced the launch of two new actively managed ETFs. The Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: SAMT) and the Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (NYSE Arca: SAGP) are listed on the NYSE Arca.

SAMT leverages Strategas’ research-driven approach to drive a holistic thematic rotation strategy focused on those macro themes around which the Strategas team has the highest conviction. The fund will invest in three to five such themes at any given time, expressing the portfolio management team’s views through U.S.-listed stocks across market capitalizations that meet certain liquidity parameters.

“Investors have no shortage of choices when it comes single-theme ETFs, but to this point there has been a marked lack of approaches that leverage thematic rotation,” said Jason DeSena Trennert, chairman and CIO of Strategas Asset Management and lead portfolio manager for SAMT. “With SAMT, investors have a dynamic new tool that will leverage our latest research and insights around some of the most meaningful economic trends and how they’re shaping and reshaping different parts of the market, with an active rotation component that may potentially make the fund a key all-weather building block in a diversified equity portfolio.”

SAGP is a global equity fund that combines Strategas’ super-cyclical “lobbying intensity” framework with the portfolio management team’s recommended asset allocation approach. Its portfolio is focused on those public policy initiatives at the U.S. federal government level viewed as having the greatest potential positive impact on corporate profits with tactical tilts toward the most favorable equity sleeves, such as large-cap versus small-cap, domestic versus international, and more.

“Successful lobbying efforts can drive beneficial policy outcomes, giving certain industries and companies operational and strategic benefits that produce meaningful long-term impacts on equity performance,” said Nicholas Bohnsack, CEO of Strategas Asset Management and portfolio manager with both SAMT and SAGP.

Dan Clifton, partner, head of policy research, and lead portfolio manager for SAGP, added: “We currently find ourselves in the most politically volatile period since the end of the U.S. Civil War, with the party in power having changed in seven of the last eight election cycles. That makes it even more important to identify companies building a long-term public affairs program to withstand and succeed in the constantly changing political environment. That is exactly what we have looked to provide with the launch of SAGP.”

Both ETFs have expense ratios of 0.65%.

