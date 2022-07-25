Stratec Sees Lower Sales In H1

(RTTNews) - Stratec expects consolidated sales to be 137.2 million euros for the first half of 2022 compared to 155.8 million euros last year. It corresponds to a year-on-year reduction in sales by 11.9% or 15.2% in constant currency basis.

The company noted that the subdued sales performance is due to the previous year's high pandemic-related basis of comparison, particularly for the second quarter, as well as to significant delivery backlogs relating to a further intensification in the supply chain situation. Furthermore, the budgeted recognition of sales for development projects has in some cases been postponed to the third quarter of 2022.

The company confirmed its financial guidance for the 2022 financial year. On a constant-currency basis, sales are therefore still expected to match the previous year's figure. Adjusted EBIT is still forecast without amendment at around 16.5% to 18.5%.

The company will publish its Half-Year Financial Report with the complete figures for the first half of 2022 on August 10, 2022.

