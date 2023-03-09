Stratec Sees Lower FY22 Sales

(RTTNews) - Stratec expects consolidated sales to be 274.6 million euros for the 2022 financial year compared to 287.3 million euros in 2021. The corresponds to a year-on-year reduction in sales by 4.4% and is due to the previous year's strong basis for comparison on account of the pandemic.

For the 2023 financial year, Stratec expects constant-currency sales growth to be 8.0% to 12.0%, with this being driven in particular by rising growth contributions from system solutions newly launched onto the market.

Stratec expects its adjusted EBIT margin to decrease compared with the previous year and to amount to around 12.0% to 14.0%.

The company said it has decided to initiate and promptly implement a far-reaching efficiency enhancement program. Details of the associated measures and corresponding earnings improvement potential are expected to be announced during the second quarter of 2023.

The company will publish its 2022 Annual Report with complete figures on March 30, 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.