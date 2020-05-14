STRATEC SE Q1profit Surges On Strong Sales; Confirms FY20 View

(RTTNews) - STRATEC SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated net income from continuing operations climbed to 4.50 million euros from last year's 1.31 million euros.

Earnings per share surged to 0.37 euro from 0.11 euro a year ago.

Adjusted consolidated net income from continuing operations was 6.2 million euros, compared to 3.8 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.52 euro, compared to 0.31 euro a year ago.

Adjusted EBIT surged 53.9 percent to 7.7 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved year-on-year by 290 basis points to 13.6 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA climbed 41.3 percent to 10.14 million euros.

STRATEC consolidated sales increased 21.3 percent to 56.5 million euros from last year's 46.6 million euros. Organic sales growth was 20.1 percent.

The results were driven by all segments, while the COVID-19 pandemic, to date, had only a very minor positive impact on the sales performance in the first quarter.

The company reported significantly higher orders and order forecasts, but also growing supply chain complexity due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, the company continues to expect organic sales growth in low double-digit percentage range and adjusted EBIT margin of around 15 percent.

The company on May 4 had raised the guidance figure for its organic sales growth in financial year 2020.

In connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, STRATEC is currently observing significantly positive and slightly negative effects in terms of its customer order and order forecasts. Overall, the company currently expects to see a notably positive impact on demand in the current financial year.

