STRATEC SE Q1 Adj. EBIT Declines

(RTTNews) - STRATEC SE reported first quarter Adjusted EBIT of 15.0 million euros compared to 16.0 million euros, last year. Adjusted EBIT margin was at 19.9%, compared to 22.3%. Adjusted consolidated net income was 11.9 million euros, compared to 13.1 million euros, last year. Basic adjusted earnings per share was 0.99 euros compared to 1.09 euros. Earnings per share was 0.92 euros compared to 0.95 euros.

Consolidated sales increased year-on-year by 4.7% to 75.4 million euros in the first quarter of 2022. On a constant-currency basis, this corresponds to organic sales growth of 1.8%.

STRATEC confirmed its financial guidance for 2022. The company continues to project sales to match the previous year's level on a constant-currency basis. The company expects adjusted EBIT margin around 16.5% to 18.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.