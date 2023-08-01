STRATEC SE (FWB:SBS) Price Target Decreased by 19.75% to 65.39

The average one-year price target for STRATEC SE (FWB:SBS) has been revised to 65.39 / share. This is an decrease of 19.75% from the prior estimate of 81.49 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.55 to a high of 91.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.73% from the latest reported closing price of 50.80 / share.

STRATEC SE Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in STRATEC SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SBS is 0.12%, a decrease of 26.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 1,893K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BCSFX - The Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund Institutional Shares holds 936K shares representing 7.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,032K shares, representing a decrease of 10.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 26.84% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 442K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 3.62% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 99K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 22.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 89K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,605K shares, representing a decrease of 44,300.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 434.62% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 54K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 0.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SBS by 27.48% over the last quarter.

