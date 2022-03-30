Stratec Q4 Profit Down, Sees Flat Sales Weak Margin In FY22 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stratec SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter earnings per share fell 63 percent to 0.30 euro from last year's 0.81 euro.

Adjusted consolidated net income was 4.56 million euros or 0.38 euro per share, compared to last year's 11.45 million euros or 0.95 euro per share.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 44.7 percent to 8.94 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA margin dropped 860 basis points to 14.2 percent.

Adjusted EBIT margin fell 1,010 basis points to 9.0 percent.

Sales for the quarter declined 12.8 percent to 61.92 million euros from prior year's 71.02 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects sales at previous year's level on constant-currency basis and adjusted EBIT margin of around 16.5% to 18.5%.

In fiscal 2021, sales were 287.34 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin was 18.9 percent.

The year-on-year decrease in the adjusted EBIT margin is attributable to the weaker product mix assumed, as well as to a further rise in input costs in connection with the global shortage of transport capacities, commodities, and upstream products.

