Stratec Q2 Adj. Net Income Climbs; Confirms FY Guidance - Quick Facts

August 09, 2024 — 01:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stratec SE (SBS.DE), a German maker of analyzer and automation systems for In-Vitro-Diagnostic, reported that its adjusted consolidated net income for the second quarter climbed to 4.25 million euros from 1.93 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share grew to 0.35 euros from 0.15 euros in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 0.29 euros compared to 0.09 euros in the previous year. Sales for the second quarter rose to 68.21 million euros from 64.53 million euros in the previous year.

Stratec confirmed its financial guidance for the 2024 financial year. It expects its 2024 consolidated sales to remain stable or grow slightly compared with the previous year on a constant-currency basis. The adjusted EBIT margin is still forecast without amendment at a level of around 10.0% to 12.0%.

