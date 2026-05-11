Stratec Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Stratec (ETR:SBS) reported a soft start to fiscal 2026, with first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings down from the prior-year period, but management reaffirmed its full-year guidance and said visibility into second-half demand has improved.

Chief Executive Officer Marcus Wolfinger said the quarter was broadly in line with expectations, noting that the company had previously signaled a weaker start to the year. He cited strong comparisons from 2025, lower revenue from development activities and a weaker Service Parts and Consumables business, which he said has become increasingly back-end loaded over the past several years.

“We had a soft start into the year,” Wolfinger said, adding that the company has been working to pull business into earlier months but continues to see customers planning more activity around year-end budgets.

Revenue Declines as Product Mix Weighs on Margins

Chief Financial Officer Tanja Bücherl said first-quarter revenue stood at EUR 53.4 million, down 8.8% at constant currency and 11.5% on a nominal basis. Adjusted EBIT was EUR 700,000, corresponding to a margin of 1.3%, a significant decline from the prior-year quarter.

Bücherl said the drop in adjusted EBIT was mainly driven by lower volumes, an unfavorable product mix and weaker capacity utilization. The company saw a decline in its higher-margin Service Parts and Consumables business, which management attributed partly to temporary working capital optimization measures at customers. Development and Services also faced a difficult year-over-year comparison.

Management said the systems business remained a bright spot. Bücherl said systems continued to generate double-digit growth, which she described as important because it supports future Service Parts and Consumables revenue through a growing installed base.

During the question-and-answer session, Wolfinger said the pressure on gross margin came largely from the mix between business areas, rather than only from mix within instruments. He said both the lower share of Service Parts and Consumables and the unfavorable instrument mix contributed to the margin decline.

Cash Flow Improves After Strong December Receivables

Despite weaker earnings, Stratec reported a significant improvement in cash generation. Operating cash flow was EUR 21.5 million, while free cash flow reached EUR 18.6 million.

Bücherl said the improvement was driven mainly by a reduction in accounts receivable that had built up at the end of 2025 due to a heavily back-end-loaded December. She also said inventories and liabilities remained broadly stable overall.

Net financial debt declined compared with both the prior-year period and the end of 2025. The company’s leverage ratio, defined as net debt to EBITDA over the last 12 months, stood at 3.1, down from 3.3 at the end of 2025. Capital expenditure was 5.4% of revenue, slightly below the planned range but in line with expected phasing into upcoming quarters.

Full-Year Guidance Reaffirmed Despite Back-End Loading

Stratec confirmed its 2026 guidance, calling for revenue growth in the medium to high single-digit percentage range on a constant currency basis. The company also continues to expect its adjusted EBIT margin to be at the 2025 level of about 10%. Investments in tangible and intangible assets are expected to amount to 6.5% to 8.5% of revenue.

Wolfinger said management had reviewed the guidance in recent weeks and days, including through bottom-up planning and conversations with customers. He said the year is expected to be “fairly back-end loaded,” with the second quarter expected to improve slightly and the fourth quarter expected to be the strongest quarter of 2026.

In response to an analyst question, Bücherl said second-quarter revenue could return to the level of the second quarter of 2025, with a possible slight increase in Service Parts and Consumables that could also support earnings.

Wolfinger said one factor improving visibility is that Stratec has shifted some customers away from forecast-based planning toward firm orders, particularly where customers had a history of moving forecasts or where high year-end volumes are expected. He said this gives the company greater transparency for second-half manufacturing planning, though he declined to quantify how much of full-year guidance is covered by firm orders.

Product Launches and Longer-Term Targets

Management said several products are moving from development toward serial production, including products expected to act as direct drop-in replacements with market expansion potential. However, Wolfinger said growth expected in 2026 is not dependent on new product launches occurring this year.

He said 2026 growth is expected to come from launches that occurred over the past several years, while new launches should begin contributing more from 2027. He added that some 2026 revenue will come from higher-priced pre-series and pilot instruments.

Stratec reiterated its longer-term outlook for revenue growth of 6% to 8% annually from 2025 to 2028, based on assumptions including new product ramp-ups, a slight recovery in molecular systems demand and early-stage product contributions. The company continues to target an adjusted EBIT margin of at least 13% by 2028 and a return to a pre-COVID-19 level of 15% by 2030.

Risks Include Service Parts Demand, Inventory and Localization

Asked about the biggest risk to 2026 guidance, Wolfinger pointed to Service Parts and maintenance parts, where some demand remains based on forecasts, historical data, install-base utilization and statistical assumptions rather than firm orders.

On inventories, Wolfinger said Stratec still has elevated inventory levels, including items tied to minimum business guarantees and “last time buys” for components affected by supplier portfolio changes. Bücherl said the company’s short-term target is to reduce days inventory outstanding below 300, with a longer-term target around or slightly below 200.

Wolfinger also addressed pressure from customers to localize production. He said Stratec is cautiously considering local final assembly and testing in China for customers with exposure there and is evaluating a maintenance-related activity in the U.S. amid tariff considerations. However, he said customers currently still see advantages in the existing European setup, including quality and pricing, though that could change.

Separately, Wolfinger said arbitration is ongoing regarding an expected compensation payment from a large German company. He said no settlement is factored into Stratec’s key performance indicators and that management does not expect a settlement this year, though one could come by the end of next year if the process runs smoothly.

About Stratec (ETR:SBS)

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers; and offers complex consumables for diagnostics and medical applications. The company was formerly known as STRATEC Biomedical AG and changed its name to Stratec SE in December 2018.

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